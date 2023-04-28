The actress and mother of four recently admitted that she will not be in attendance at this year's gathering and clues in fans about what she might be wearing.

What Blake Lively Says She'll Be Wearing When She Skips Out the 2023 Met Gala

It seems like the style queen of the Met Gala will be missing out on this year's event.

PEOPLE reports that Blake Lively has admitted that she won't be attending the annual fashion gathering hosted at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and organized by editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour.

When asked about whether she'd be seen attendance at the Met Gala while on the red carpet for the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City, the actress, and mamá of four said, "You will not."

Blake Lively Blake Lively admits she won't be attending the 2023 Met Gala and gives insight as to what she might be wearing. | Credit: Getty Images / Nina Westervelt

So, what will Lively be wearing, you ask?

She quips that she'll be donning her elegant and glamourous 2022 look that was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

When complimented about her look from the previous year, the Proxy actress said, "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." | Credit: Getty Images / GWR/Star Max

Fans of the star were less than thrilled when news of her absence broke.

One fan took to Twitter and said, "IF BLAKE LIVELY ISNT GOING TO THE MET GALA THEN WHATS THE POINT."