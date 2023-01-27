Author Colleen Hoover takes to Instagram to announce the fortuitous pairing of both the Gossip Girl actress and the Jane the Virgin actor.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Team Up to Bring Colleen Hoover's Hit It Ends With Us to Life

It's looking like famed author Colleen Hoover is being granted another wish as she announces that both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be in the upcoming movie adaptation of her hit novel It Ends With Us.

The writer took to Instagram on January 27 to share with her followers that Lively will be taking on the role of the book's protagonist Lily while Baldoni will be taking on her on-screen counterpart Ryle.

In the video she shared, Hoover shows fans the home that she revealed inspired the story about Lily (a character loosely based on her mother) and also shared her delight that Lively and Baldoni would be leading the cast.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After thanking fans for their support of her novel, Hoover announces, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

She also shares similar excitement for Baldoni taking on the role of Ryle.

"When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends with Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle," she explains.

Hoover continues, "I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."