Blake Lively's Betty Buzz wants to help you fire up the love on February 14.

3 Sparkling Cocktails that'll Help Pack on the Romance this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day steadily approaching, everyone is looking to spark up the amor with their loved ones in a special way.

Thankfully, the wonderful folks at Blake Lively's Betty Buzz, a brand known for their specially crafted tonic waters, want to help with the planning process for the big day (or days, we're not ones to judge).

Below we've included three exceptionally wonderful cocktails that will surely heat things up.

Betty Buzz's Flirty Shirley cocktail Betty Buzz's Flirty Shirley cocktail. | Credit: Moriah Sawtelle

Flirty Shirley

Ingredients:

½ Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

Splash of Grenadine

Cherry Garnish

Directions:

Gently stir to combine all ingredients in a collins glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Betty Buzz's Perfect Pear cocktail Betty Buzz's Perfect Pear cocktail. | Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz

Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka (optional)

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Pear Slices

Rosemary

Lemon Twist

Directions:

Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired. Garnish with pears, rosemary, and a lemon twist.

Betty Buzz's Gin & Tonic cocktail Betty Buzz's Gin & Tonic cocktail. | Credit: Moriah Sawtelle

Tonic & Gin

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gin

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water

A squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Lime & Mint Leaves

Directions: