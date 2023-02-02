3 Sparkling Cocktails that'll Help Pack on the Romance this Valentine's Day
Blake Lively's Betty Buzz wants to help you fire up the love on February 14.
Anuncio
With Valentine's Day steadily approaching, everyone is looking to spark up the amor with their loved ones in a special way.
Thankfully, the wonderful folks at Blake Lively's Betty Buzz, a brand known for their specially crafted tonic waters, want to help with the planning process for the big day (or days, we're not ones to judge).
Below we've included three exceptionally wonderful cocktails that will surely heat things up.
| Credit: Moriah Sawtelle
Flirty Shirley
Ingredients:
- ½ Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
- Splash of Grenadine
- Cherry Garnish
Directions:
- Gently stir to combine all ingredients in a collins glass.
- Garnish with a cherry.
| Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz
Perfect Pear
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Vodka (optional)
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
- Pear Slices
- Rosemary
- Lemon Twist
Directions:
- Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired.
- Garnish with pears, rosemary, and a lemon twist.
| Credit: Moriah Sawtelle
Tonic & Gin
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Gin
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water
- A squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice
- Lime & Mint Leaves
Directions:
- Add Betty Buzz Tonic Water, gin, and ice to a highball. Stir gently.
- Lightly slap the mint leaves in the palm of your hand then garnish the glass with mint and lime.