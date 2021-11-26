Bump to new music from Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anuel AA and more as you snag all the deals online and at the store.

Queue Up These 5 Songs as You Shop 'Til You Drop on Black Friday

Who said Black Friday shopping had to be dull? While you're probably recovering from Thanksgiving and getting ready to shop all the best deals, we've decided to bring you this week's latest bops to help keep you in a festive mood.

Our Black Friday playlist brings you an amazing heartbreak anthem by Maria Becerra and Reik, a revamp of a West Side Story classic by Ozuna and Kali Uchis and the Anuel AA hit we didn't know we needed.

Grab your headphones and get ready to dance with the below songs!

1. "Los tragos" by Reik & Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra and Reik have joined forces for this fun pop song that will have you dancing and reminiscing on past loves. The accompanying music video was directed by Nuno Gómez and provides the song's lyrics with a picture perfect backdrop.

2. "Chantaje" by Gigolo & La Exce featuring Jay Wheeler

Puerto Rican duo Gigiolo & La Exce are teaming up with singer-songwriter Jay Wheeler to bring to life a song about how you should always choose self-love when finding yourself in a relationship that is less than desirable. This song marks the first-ever collaboration between the duo and Wheeler, and will be part of their upcoming debut studio album Las II Torres.

3. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" by the Encanto cast

Written by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, the song from Disney's new film Encanto features the voice of several cast members in a slow salsa that recounts the story of Bruno (played by John Leguizamo). Bruno is a member of the Madrigal family who many wish to not be around due to his mischievous ways.

4. "Llorando en un Ferrari" by Anuel AA

Off of his album Las leyendas nunca mueren, Anuel AA brings us a poignant track about heartbreak. Despite its heartfelt lyrics, the Puerto Rican rapper paired it with a highly danceable rhythm that will get everyone up and out of their seats. "Llorando en un Ferrari" is a continuation of his "Leyendas" series where the rapper directs music videos that pay homage to the careers of some of his favorite "legends" like Tupac, Kobe Bryant and Conor McGregor, to name a few.

5. "Another Day in America" by Kali Uchis & Ozuna