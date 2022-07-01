Paired as the perfect side dish or by itself, this salad is full of fresh flavors you will love.

This Black Bean and Corn Salad Recipe Will Be the Hit of Your Next Celebration

If you've been looking for a way to spice up your next gathering, this recipe is sure to be a hit.

The blend of juicy tomatoes, corn and avocado will create an explosion of flavor that is unrivaled. Eat it by itself or pair it with grilled meats, seafood or veggie burger.

Enjoy!

Corn Salad Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 ½ cups frozen corn kernels (or grilled corn)

1 avocado - peeled, pitted and diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

6 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Step 1: Place olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small jar. Close the lid tightly and shake the jar until the dressing is well combined.

Step 2: Combine in a salad bowl beans, corn, avocado, bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.

Step 3: Shake dressing again, pour over salad, and toss to coat.