Britney Spears Celebrates The Big 4-0! Here Are Some of Her Best Moments From Over The Years
Britney Spears, the undisputed Princess of Pop, celebrates 40 revolutions around the sun today. Check out some of her most memorable moments from years past.
...Baby One More Time
Spears made her debut in 1998 at the age of 17 with her iconic album and song. Other fan favorites from this era are "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "Sometimes" and "From the Bottom of My Broken Heart."
Growing Up Under The Spotlight
With her follow up album, Oops!... I Did It Again, fans across the globe got to see her transition from a girl into a women with her fashion sense.
Denim Love
Who can forget her "Canadian tuxedo" moment with ex and performer Justin Timberlake?
Stage Buddies
'90s girls everywhere remember exactly where they were when Spears popped out in this green ensemble with her slithery friend.
Meet Her at The Crossroad
Zoe Saldaña and Taryn Manning joined Spears on this journey of female friendship making everyone suddenly want to rent a car and go on a road trip with their best friends.
Smoochy Smooch
Spears has always been known for her ability to wow an audience—especially during that unforgettable performance with Madonna.
Icons Unite
Pepsi knew exactly what they were doing when they called upon Spears, Beyoncé and Pink for this empowering (and catchy) soda commercial.
Britney v. Brittany
Known for a lot of memorable moments, Glee had a certified hit when the had Spears battle it out with the show's character Brittany.