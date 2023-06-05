Netflix releases the teaser trailer for their upcoming Bird Box Barcelona film adding another layer of horror and terror to the popular Sandra Bullock film.

It is looking like it's time to sit back and cover our eyes... sort of.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for their upcoming Bird Box Barcelona, which will be expanding the world audiences first got a glimpse of in 2018 with Sandra Bullock's hit film Bird Box.

The new film is led by Spanish-born actor Mario Casas who portrays the character of Sebastian as he navigates life in a post-apocalyptic world.

But unlike the original Bird Box, the trailer for its Barcelona counterpart teases that the creatures that caused so many to perish have somehow evolved.

In an Instagram post, actress Georgina Campbell teases fans of the film to "get your blindfolds" for the latest installment.

"Bird Box Barcelona" poster Film poster for "Bird Box Barcelona." | Credit: Netflix

Joining Casas' Sebastian and Campbell in the new film are Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.