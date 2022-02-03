8 BIPOC Book Releases You Need to Know About This February

Crystal Maldonado strikes again with her latest novel, No Filter and Other Lies. In her new book, she pens the story of the unassuming 16 year old, Kat Sanchez, who is living an internet double life as Max Monroe (a sophisticated and worldly 21 year old). But one day, Kat's picture-perfect online life comes crashing down on her, and she's left having to pick up all the pieces.

Release Date: February 8, 2022

$19, www.barnesandnoble.com