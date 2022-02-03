8 BIPOC Book Releases You Need to Know About This February
Books are powerful. They can serve as portals to another universe and time, in the same way they can help deepen our understanding about things we may never experience. People Chica has compiled eight books to help guide you on your literary journey this month.
Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi
With Bitter, Akwaeke Emezi pens a novel about what happens when your heart and mind are torn between what feels right and what is right. The story follows the teen protagonist, Bitter, as she learns to navigate her passion for art with the tumultuous world outside the safe walls of her school Eucalyptus.
Release Date: February 15, 2022
$18, www.amazon.com
This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi
Bestselling author Tahereh Mafi wants to transport readers to a fantastical world deeply rooted in Persian mythology. This Woven Kingdom is the first book in Mafi's new trilogy, which follows the story of Alizeh—a servant girl with an explosive hidden identity.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
$16, www.barnesandnoble.com
Nobody's Magic by Destiny Birdsong
Nobody's Magic is a novel that dives deep into the power that women hold, despite all the forces that may seek to keep them from shining. Destiny Birdsong breaks the story into three parts and provides three equally gripping narratives from friends Suzette, Maple and Agnes (three Black women with albinism from Louisiana).
Release Date: February 8, 2022
$28, www.target.com
Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson
Ramón and Julieta is a contemporary take on the famed Shakespearean novel Romeo and Juliet that takes place in the beautiful, sunny San Diego. Ramón and Julieta find themselves on the opposite side of two taco empires, and after a chance meeting on Día de los Muertos, now find themselves drawn to one another in the most delicious of ways.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
$16, www.walmart.com
Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Daniel Black eloquently captures the need for empathy and forgiveness with an elegance that many would love to achieve. Don't Cry for Me follows the story of an estranged father-son duo as the father works to fight his way towards the absolution only his son can provide him.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
$25, www.amazon.com
No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado
Crystal Maldonado strikes again with her latest novel, No Filter and Other Lies. In her new book, she pens the story of the unassuming 16 year old, Kat Sanchez, who is living an internet double life as Max Monroe (a sophisticated and worldly 21 year old). But one day, Kat's picture-perfect online life comes crashing down on her, and she's left having to pick up all the pieces.
Release Date: February 8, 2022
$19, www.barnesandnoble.com
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Charmaine Wilkerson dives into the lives of two estranged siblings who are brought together by the passing of their mother—something that brings to life her hidden past and their legacy. Black Cake analyzes the effect of the things we inherit and the power of choices.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
$30, www.target.com
The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
Family and intrigue take center stage in Lan Samantha Chang's The Family Chao. Three brothers—Dagou, Ming, and James—unknowingly find themselves at the center of their late father's murder trial (and town gossip), taking place in the small Wisconsin town of Haven. Chang's novel is filled with tons of comedy, heartbreak and thrilling suspense.
Release Date: February 1, 2022
$21, www.amazon.com