Fall is upon us and as the weather cools down and the sun starts setting earlier new binge-worthy shows bring us much-needed comfort and entertainment. We've compiled a list of Chica-approved Netflix shows now playing and soon to come to the streaming service that checks all the boxes ranging from action, romance, comedy, and much-needed inspiration. Sit back, relax, and don't look at the clock!

Valeria

Who didn't fall in love with the first season of this heartwarming, sexy, and hilarious Spanish show? Well, if you haven't watched it, then it's time for a multi-season binge. Valeria (Diana Gómez) is a writer who finds herself going through a marital crisis while writing her first novel. Very much a-la Sex and the City, she finds solace in her three best friends, Lola (Silma López), Nerea (Teresa Riott), and Carmen (Paula Malia). There's also a new beau in the air (Maxi Iglesias) who keeps her mind occupied. This second season shows how Valeria's fate unfolds after her first book is published and the world finds out about her love affair.

2. Sounds Like Love (Fuimos Canciones)

Maca (María Valverde) is a 30-year-old woman with a world of possibilities. She hates her current job as an assistant to a fashion influencer but still finds time to turn Madrid into her oyster. All is going well until her ex-boyfriend, Leo (Álex González), returns to turn her world upside down. With the help of her friends Adriana (Susana Abaitua) and Jime (Elisabet Casanovas), she navigates life's twists and turns. Sounds Like Love will stream on September 29.

3. Casa de Papel: Season 5 (Money Heist)

The fifth and final season of this hit crime drama picks up with the robbery crew trapped inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours while police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has captured the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and begins torturing him. Meanwhile, the police force is ready to invade the bank regardless of the consequences, bringing in the armed forces. The first episodes are set to release on September 3, and the final episodes on December 3.

4. The Chair

Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), the first woman of color to become chair at Pembroke University, must meet the demands and expectations of a failing English department. This drama-comedy is a portrait of the many roles women play and the prejudices they face when in positions of power. Will she overcome what's expected of her while creating the change she wants?

5. Never Have I Ever