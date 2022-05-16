¡Se Formó! The Hottest Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Por Karla Montalván Mayo 16, 2022
Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This year's Billboard Music Awards was full of show-stopping performances and stunning looks. Stars strutted their stuff down the red carpet in some of the hottest fashion trends. People Chica has picked our top seven looks from last night's music awards. 

Anitta

Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

The girl from Rio stunned on the red carpet with this Fendi x Versace metallic rose gold dress. 

Becky G

Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Mexican American singer proves she's got legs for days in this lilac embroidered dress by Zuhair Murad Couture. 

Rauw Alejandro

Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In addition to his blonde locks, Rauw Alejandro sported an oversized black blazer, graphic crop tee and platform shoes. He also turned up the glam with some serious bling.

Kali Uchis

The Colombian artist took home two awards while dazzling in this gown by GDCS. 

Dove Cameron

Credit: Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic

The artist took our breath away with this red design by Ashlyn. 

Doja Cat

Credit: Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Doja Cat showed us she's the center of the universe with this beautiful frock by Schiaparelli. Her Saturn-inspired purse coordinated perfectly with her attire. 

Megan Fox

The actress showed up to the red carpet alongside her beloved in this deep-V dress with dramatic opera-styled gloves by David Koma. 

