¡Se Formó! The Hottest Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
This year's Billboard Music Awards was full of show-stopping performances and stunning looks. Stars strutted their stuff down the red carpet in some of the hottest fashion trends. People Chica has picked our top seven looks from last night's music awards.
Anitta
The girl from Rio stunned on the red carpet with this Fendi x Versace metallic rose gold dress.
Becky G
The Mexican American singer proves she's got legs for days in this lilac embroidered dress by Zuhair Murad Couture.
Rauw Alejandro
In addition to his blonde locks, Rauw Alejandro sported an oversized black blazer, graphic crop tee and platform shoes. He also turned up the glam with some serious bling.
Kali Uchis
The Colombian artist took home two awards while dazzling in this gown by GDCS.
Dove Cameron
The artist took our breath away with this red design by Ashlyn.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat showed us she's the center of the universe with this beautiful frock by Schiaparelli. Her Saturn-inspired purse coordinated perfectly with her attire.
Megan Fox
The actress showed up to the red carpet alongside her beloved in this deep-V dress with dramatic opera-styled gloves by David Koma.