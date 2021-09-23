Camila Cabello, Joss Favela, Natti Natasha, Karol G, Marc Anthony, and Rauw Alejandro are among the awaited performances of the night.

We are just hours away from the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

We've compiled a list of the top nominees for this year's awards. May the best one win in their respective categories!

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists with 22 nominations in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Latin Rhythm Album. The artist released three chart-topping albums in 2020: El Último Tour del Mundo, YHLQMDLG, and Las Que No Iban a Salir.

2. Maluma

Maluma Credit: Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Colombian singer is up for 11 nominations, including Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Airplay Song of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year for the hit "Hawái." Maluma also released a collaboration with Dominican artist Natti Natasha today for "Imposible amor."

3. Karol G

The "Bichota" singer took home the most awards at this year's Premios Juventud. Will she score the same luck at tonight's awards? The Colombian star has a total of eight nominations in Hot Latin Song for "Tusa," Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Albums.

4. J Balvin

Balvin has nine nods for Latin Rhythms Artist of the Year (solo), Rhythms Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

5. Anuel AA

Anuel AA Credit: Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision

Anuel is joining Bad Bunny and Maluma for Top Latin Album of the Year for his sophomore release Emmanuel. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star is also up for Artist of the Year and Composer of the Year.