All About the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Por Lena Hansen
Septiembre 10, 2020
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

On October 21, the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will celebrate the best of Latin music, live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The awards show will air on Telemundo and include performances by Ozuna — who has 14 nominations this year — and many other stars. Read on to find out who else is performing! 

Myke Towers

(Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The Puerto Rican reggaetonero is another confirmed performer.

Sech

(Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The "Relación" singer will bring his flow and talent to the stage. 

Farruko

(John Parra/Getty Images)

The Puerto Rican reggaetonero will add adrenaline and fun to the lineup.

Jesse & Joy

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mexican duo Jesse & Joy will also take the stage, bringing their upbeat songs and positive vibes to the awards. 

Black Eyed Peas

(Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

The popular hip-hop group will offer a dynamite performance.

Karol G

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Colombian star has had a great year with hits like "Tusa," and will be honored at the show.

Bad Bunny

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

The many accomplishments of El Conejo Malo — who has 14 nominations this year — will be celebrated during the ceremony.

J Balvin

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

The Colombian reggaetonero will get a well-deserved tribute.

Daddy Yankee

(Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The Big Boss of reggaeton will be recognized during the show.

Anuel AA

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Puerto Rican trapero has 11 nominations. Tune in to Telemundo on October 21 at 7 p.m. ET to find out who wins!

