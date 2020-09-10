All About the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards
On October 21, the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will celebrate the best of Latin music, live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The awards show will air on Telemundo and include performances by Ozuna — who has 14 nominations this year — and many other stars. Read on to find out who else is performing!
Myke Towers
The Puerto Rican reggaetonero is another confirmed performer.
Sech
The "Relación" singer will bring his flow and talent to the stage.
Farruko
The Puerto Rican reggaetonero will add adrenaline and fun to the lineup.
Jesse & Joy
Mexican duo Jesse & Joy will also take the stage, bringing their upbeat songs and positive vibes to the awards.
Black Eyed Peas
The popular hip-hop group will offer a dynamite performance.
Karol G
The Colombian star has had a great year with hits like "Tusa," and will be honored at the show.
Bad Bunny
The many accomplishments of El Conejo Malo — who has 14 nominations this year — will be celebrated during the ceremony.
J Balvin
The Colombian reggaetonero will get a well-deserved tribute.
Daddy Yankee
The Big Boss of reggaeton will be recognized during the show.
Anuel AA
The Puerto Rican trapero has 11 nominations. Tune in to Telemundo on October 21 at 7 p.m. ET to find out who wins!