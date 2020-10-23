Trump Signs Bill to Create a Hotline for Mental Health Emergencies Only

The new 988 phone number is expected to be up and running by July 2022.

President Trump has signed into law a bipartisan bill that will create a three-digit number for mental health emergencies. The Federal Communications Commission had already picked 988 as the number for the new hotline; they plan to have it up and running by July 2022.

"We are thrilled, because this is a game changer," Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told NPR. Mental health advocates hope that the new hotline will make it easier for Americans to access mental health care, both because the number is short and because it does not involve the police. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 10-digit number — 1-800-273-TALK — can be hard to remember in a crisis.

"A national three-digit number will make it far easier for millions of Americans to reach out for help and get immediate connection to care when they're experiencing a mental health or suicidal crisis," Kimberly Williams, president and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health, said to NPR. "Most importantly, 988 will help save lives."

The NSPL is a national network made up of about 170 local crisis centers, but many of them are having difficulty staying open because of funding problems. Operators often direct callers in an emergency situation to 911, but police officers responding to a situation aren't usually equipped to respond to a mental health crisis.