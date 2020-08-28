Que Sean Excelentes: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Is the Hit of Joy We Need Right Now

More than 30 years after their debut, iconic characters Bill and Ted are back for another time-traveling adventure. In the new movie, the duo — played again by real-life friends Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — embark on the task of creating the greatest song ever in order to save the world. It might sound unlikely that two moderately airhead-ish dudes who love metal and air guitar solos could save the world, but just go with it.

The first movie in the trilogy, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, debuted in 1989, and while the pair still speak in a distinct West Coast dialect peppered with phrases like "most triumphant," a lot of other things have changed. Thirty years have passed since high school, and now the guys are middle-aged husbands and fathers with teenage children of their own. Their daughters, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, go on their own time-traveling adventure, too, in order to find musicians to help create the song that will unite the world and save time and space. Among their eclectic choices are Jimi Hendrix, Mozart, Louis Armstrong, and Death.

Image zoom A scene from Bill & Ted Face the Music.

None of this is very deep, but it's not meant to be. It does, however, err on the side of thought-provoking in its call for unity for all humankind. "The Bill & Ted movies have a kind of inherent sweetness and a theme of inclusivity, and people being kind to each other and coming together," Alex Winters tells People CHICA. And he's right — the whole family gets involved in saving the world, and Bill and Ted have also, from the outset of the first film, spoken positively to every character they've met. Their mottos — "be excellent to each other" and "party on!" — are simple but pure messages of goodwill and tolerance.

The movie is also filled with cameos that audiences will relish. For instance, Kid Cudi plays himself, but as a sort of galactic guru of multiple dimensions. Future versions of Bill and Ted get incarcerated for vandalizing Dave Grohl's home, and there are appearances from Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, and Jillian Bell. The prison scenes are some of the best at highlighting the dynamic quality of the relationship between Bill and Ted, who end up tattooed with words from their characters' repertoire — their incorrectly spelled band name, Wyld Stallyns, or words of affirmation like "excellent." It's these unexpected moments that make the movie deeply hilarious.

Keanu Reeves says that the film "has a certain impact because of the situation we find ourselves in." During a time where the world feels like a very polarizing place and we are undergoing a health crisis of pandemic proportions, a film about supporting one another may be just the right thing to cheer us up.