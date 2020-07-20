Read Big Sean's Moving Tribute to Naya Rivera

Many are still grieving Naya Rivera, who drowned earlier this month while swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her son, Josey Dorsey. On Saturday, Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actress, who he dated from 2013 to 2014.

"Rest in peace Naya, God bless your soul!" the rapper wrote. "Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person," he continued. "I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know you're watching over them and protecting them."

The pair started dating in April 2013 and got engaged in October that same year. In April 2014, Big Sean broke off the engagement. Rivera married her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, later in 2014.