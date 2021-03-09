Biden Gives Temporary Protected Status to Over 300,000 Venezuelans

President Biden announced the United States will give TPS to 320,000 Venezuelans living in this country due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela."

The Biden Administration announced it will grant temporary protected status (TPS) to undocumented Venezuelans living in the United States after escaping the economic crisis in their country and Nicolás Maduro's totalitarian regime. This measure could impact hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan immigrants — approximately 320,000, according to the Associated Press.

Eligible Venezuelans can apply to remain legally in the United States for an 18-month period, until September 2022. This is due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela," the White House said. The country is undergoing a humanitarian crisis that includes hunger, lack of medical supplies, violation of basic human rights, and growing violence.

"The living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "It is in times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States steps forward to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already present here, while their home country seeks to right itself out of the current crises."

Although the United States and many other countries have recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president, the opposition leader has not been able to assume power. Maduro continues to rule even after the tough sanctions imposed by Trump.

The Los Angeles Times reports that TPS status could be granted to undocumented Venezuelan immigrants who have been living in the United States as of Monday, March 8. Applications are due within six months and the fee to apply is $545.

"The plight of the people of Venezuela is a challenge to the conscience of the world and I commend Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden for working to combat the humanitarian disaster in the region," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.