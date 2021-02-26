Biden Administration Defends Reopening of Child Detention Center

"What we are not doing — what the last administration did — was separate kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said. "That is immoral and that is not the approach of this administration."

The Biden administration faced backlash for reopening a detention facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas to temporarily house up to 700 unaccompanied migrant children, between ages 13 to 17, as reported by The Washington Post. "What we are not doing — what the last administration did — was separate kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Wednesday during a conference. "We are not doing that. That is immoral and that is not the approach of this administration."

The Department of Health and Human Services claimed it needed to reopen these emergency shelters to ensure proper COVID-19 safety measures. Psaki said it was a "difficult decision" and that the Biden administration would "expel unaccompanied children who arrive at the border."

There has been a spike in children arriving to the U.S border unaccompanied. As of Sunday, The Washington Post reported about 7,000 children unaccompanied migrant minors in HHS custody. "Our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families and to places where they can safely be," Psaki said Wednesday.

She added the Texas detention center had been "revamped," but many immigration activists and politicians have spoken out against it being reopened. "This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday.

President Biden signed an executive order last month that called for a task force to find the parents of the migrant children separated from their families under the Trump administration and many are hopeful that he will work toward immigration reform.