Acting Attorney General Rescinds Trump's Zero Tolerance Separation Policy

On Tuesday, in a letter to all U.S. attorneys, President Joe Biden's acting attorney general, Monty Wilkinson, rescinded the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" program, which led to the separation of more than 3,000 migrant families.

Former President Donald Trump had ended the practice of separating migrant children from parents who were prosecuted in an executive order, but had not ended the zero tolerance program. That program allowed attorneys to prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally, even for a misdemeanor like not having proper documents.

Wilkinson's letter was titled, "Rescinding the Zero-Tolerance Policy for Offenses Under 8 USC 1235," in reference to the section of the criminal code for misdemeanor offenses for crossing the border without proper documentation. "A policy requiring a prosecutor to charge every case referred for prosecution under 8 USC 1225 without regard for individual circumstances is inconsistent with our principles," Wilkinson said in the letter.

Lee Gelernt, the deputy director of the Immigrants' Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, told NBC News that the guidance to prosecutors is helpful but does not fully rule out the possibility that a migrant parent could be charged and separated from a child because the parent committed a misdemeanor by crossing the border illegally.