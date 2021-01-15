Kamala Harris Shares the Biden Administration's Immigration Plan

They want to decrease the wait time to obtain citizenship, grant green cards to protected undocumented immigrants, and add more judges to decrease court hearing backlogs.

On Tuesday, during an interview with Univision's Ilia Calderón, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris shared the incoming administration's plan for helping immigrants. They want to decrease the wait time for obtaining citizenship, grant automatic green cards to protected undocumented immigrants, and add immigration judges to decrease court hearing backlogs.

"It's a smarter and much more humane way of approaching immigration," Harris said.

Harris also said the administration has an immigration reform bill ready for introduction once President-elect Joe Biden is in office. "We have an immigration bill, for example, that we are going to be proposing as our first order of business," she explained. "And it will be about creating a pathway for people to earn citizenship." The bill would grant green cards immediately to immigrants protected by the Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policies. The administration will also try to decrease the amount of time required to acquire U.S. citizenship from 13 to eight years, by making the naturalization process more efficient.

The addition of more judges to relieve the case backlog is a solution to one of the problems that Trump frequently used to justify stricter controls at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden also just unveiled his $1.9 trillion economic relief plan, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible parties, a $400 increase in unemployment benefits, a $15 minimum wage, $50 billion toward COVID-19 testing, and $20 billion toward a national vaccine program.