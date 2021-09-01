Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook Features These Latina Stars

Gloria Estefan, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, and Salma Hayek's pictures will have you saying "awww!"

Beyoncė is celebrating all the Virgo ladies with a Virgo Season yearbook published on her website.

The singer highlights all Virgos celebrities according to their zodiac sign; among those included are Latina stars Gloria Estefan, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, and Salma Hayek.

The fun initiative by the media mogul shares an informative page on Virgos, such as "hard-working, creative, reliable, patient, and kind." It also gives facts such as the ruling planet, symbol, element, modality, and dates for those born from August 22 to September 22.

"Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!" the first page of the yearbook says, signed with love by Queen B herself!

As a tribute to late NBA player Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 35 on August 23 and passed away last year in a tragic helicopter accident with daughter Gianna, he has been listed as the "Most Valuable Player" of the yearbook.

The book features baby, teen, and adult photos of the Virgo natives.

Beyonce Credit: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In the case of Hayek, whose birthday is on September 4, she has an adorable baby photo where she is wearing a white bow with gummy smiles. Meanwhile, Perez, who turns 56 years old on September 6, is seen at her most stylish in a timeless photo that highlights her incredible features and radiant personality.

Estefan's photo is a heartwarming elementary school shot; however, the Cuban-American singer turned 64 years old on September 1 and still sports the same adorable face. Finally, Diaz was the head-turner of her yearbook with a high-school-aged portrait that screams sunshine in a bottle.