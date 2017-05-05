Beyoncé's publicist wrote a powerful open letter about the impact of pregnancy on a woman's body

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

In a powerful and important open letter, Beyoncé’s publicist has denied the singer has had surgery on her lips, and shared just exactly what happens to a woman’s body when she’s pregnant.

After Beyoncé shared her latest incredible baby bump pics, it was speculated by gossip site MediaTakeOut that the “Formation” singer was boasting “new and improved lips.”

Now, while rumors about celebrities getting plastic surgery or not are nothing new, the effects that having collagen lip injections can have while pregnant haven’t been verified, which means that the procedure is not approved for women who are carrying children.

Of course, as the whole world knows, Queen B is currently pregnant with twins, and there’s not long until those Beybies are born.

Normally any rumors or speculation about Beyoncé is ignored by her team, but in this case the singer’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure is seriously unhappy.

Noel-Schure sent a strongly worded statement to GossipCop, in which she not only refuted the (frankly ridiculous) speculation that Bey had any sort of work done, but also to chastise the media for it’s general attitude to women.

Addressing the staff at MediaTakeOut, Noel-Schure noted the “foolishness” of the site.

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me,” she wrote. “Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

Continuing, she noted that while she ignored speculation about Beyoncé’s pregnancy with Blue Ivy, she couldn’t stand by as they “[bullied] her like the cowards you are.”

“The sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies [when pregnant] is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity,” she said before adding:

“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart. You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé hasn’t responded directly to the report, but did share this epic selfie (and we think that she’s certainly hinting at something with that lip and t-shirt combo).

While rising to the bait of false rumors and made up tabloid stories isn’t necessarily always a good thing, we’re glad that Yvette Noel-Schure decided to write about how cruel it is to pick on a pregnant woman, especially when it comes to plastic surgery and the changes that a woman’s body undergoes while carrying children. Beyoncé might be the Queen, but she’s also a person, too, and we seriously hope that she’s unfazed and unbothered by these silly rumors.

Hopefully in the future, we’ll start to see more respect and positivity given towards pregnant woman (and all women in general, tbh), ’cause they slay!