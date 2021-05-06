What is the connection between Beyoncé and Selena Quintanilla? The "Crazy In Love" singer talks about the time she met Selena Quintanilla and the impact of the late Mexican American star.

The second season of the Selena series on Netflix takes us back in time to the 1990s, when a young Beyoncé met Selena Quintanilla at The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas. In the series, a teen Beyoncé is starstruck when she sees Selena, who was at the top of her fame and career then, in the process of recording her crossover English album.

The encounter between these two superstars from Texas was featured in a scene from the sixth episode of the second season of the series, titled "Lo más bello". It shows Beyoncé, her sister Solange and their mother Tina leaving The Galleria mall in Houston, where they see Selena with her sister Suzette and mother Marcella. A shy Beyoncé says hello to her idol and Selena smiles back at her. "Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever wanna be famous, too," the actress playing Tina tells her daughter in the scene.

Queen Bey opened up to MTV Tr3s years ago about this brief encounter with the Mexican American star. "I did actually meet Selena in The Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said, 'Hello' and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation." Beyoncé added about Selena's influence: "I think she is a legend and I admire her. And she was so talented, so I'm very happy that even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still so excited that I got that opportunity."

Beyonce_Selena Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Beyoncé opened up to People en Español about her B'day re-release featuring six Spanish-language tracks. In a 2007 exclusive interview with People en Español, the former Destiny's Child star said growing up in Texas she was influenced by the "Como La Flor" singer and her songs. "I listened to Selena all the time," she said. "She's close to me because of where I'm from."