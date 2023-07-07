Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello will reprise their iconic roles for the new Prime Video show.

Betty is back and better than ever.

Twenty years after the release of the iconic Colombian series Yo soy Betty, la fea, fans will see how the characters they came to love have been fairing.

Series leads Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, who portrayed Betty and her love Armando, are set to return for the new Prime Video series Betty La Fea that will premiere in 2024.

Betty La Fea Credit: Mezcalent.com

The first iteration of the beloved show aired from 1999 to 2001 and was created by the late Colombian screenwriter Fernando Gaitán.

The show's heart and soul have allowed it to find lasting success, as NBC News reports that it is considered the most successful of all time and has had 20 remakes over the years.

One such remake was ABC's show Ugly Betty, which ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010, and starred America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz, Eric Mabius, Mark Indelicato, and Tony Plana.

Betty La Fea is set to pick up with Betty, still married to Armando, as she navigates motherhood, a company crisis, and whether she chose the right path for her life, NBC News details.

In a nostalgia-filled video shared on Instagram, both Orozco and Abello announced that the show would be coming back.