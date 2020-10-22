All the Best “VOTE” Merch to Shop Ahead of Election Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On November 3, Latinx Americans will become the second largest voting group in the United States, surpassed only by non-Latinx white voters. That means our voices are crucial to the outcome of one of the most high-stakes elections in history, making it imperative that we encourage people in our communities to cast their ballots.

If you’re looking for a unique way to spread the word, consider wearing it in the form of cute and affordable voter merch, from face masks to t-shirts and everything in between. We’ve rounded up nine must-have pieces of voter apparel and accessories for Latinas ahead of the 2020 election, featuring options in both English and Spanish. Since they’re all from Amazon, they’re bound to arrive before Election Day, giving you plenty of time to wear them with your most politically conscious looks.

Shop Vote Merch for Latinas on Amazon:

With Election Day less than two weeks away, we’d recommend you get your hands on your favorite pieces of voter merch pronto. Wear them with pride, and never stop fighting for what you believe in — as always, la lucha sigue.

Buy It! Crazy Dog Vote Face Mask, $7.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vota Women’s T-Shirt, $17.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Fencci Sterling Silver Vote Necklace, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Hello Kitty Vote Button Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Civic Tees and Apparel Co. Vote Check Mark T-Shirt, $17.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Voto Latino Tu Voz Importa Shirt, $16.99; amazon.com

Buy It! This Latina Votes Pullover Hoodie, $31.99; amazon.com

Buy It! ForbiddenPaper Votes for Women Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $10.99; amazon.com

