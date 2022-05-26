Chica Editors' Picks: Our 10 Must-Have Sunscreens and SPFs Perfect for the Summer

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 26, 2022
Ready for the summer rays? We're celebrating National Sunscreen Day with our favorite SPF formulas. Check out some of People Chica's go-to sunscreens for keeping their skin protected and healthy all summer long.

Sensitive Skin Fave

"My go-to for everyday coverage that never irritates my skin and goes on in a thin, breathable layer."

- Laura Acosta, People Chica Beauty Writer 

La Roche-Posay, Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60, $30.99, amazon.com

Light-Weight Coverage

"Just a few drops go a long way! It's not oily and just goes on so nicely."

- Karla Montalván, People Chica Lifestyle Writer

Artistry, Ideal Radiance™ UV Protect SPF 50+, $43, amway.com

What Tinted Dreams Are Made Of

"This is my best-kept secret. I was really hesitant to try this one due to the tint as I was unsure of how it would blend, but it basically melts into your skin. I love the 'no makeup look' it gives my face, and I can layer makeup on it."

- Mirtle Peña-Calderon, People Chica Editor

EltaMD, UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, $26.70, dermstore.com

Balmy Glow

"On days when I want a minimal makeup look, I use this instead of foundation. It's a great mineral option with zero white cast! Plus, it's sheer tint gives a sun-kissed look."

- Laura Acosta, People Chica Beauty Writer 

AKT Therapy, Elemental Sun Balm, $48, akttherapy.com

Peak Protection

"Made for sensitive skin and its tinted, so it's great to use every day."

- Karla Montalván, People Chica Lifestyle Writer

Avène, Very High Protection Cream Fragrance Free SPF50+, $21.67, skinlovers.com

Totally Invisible

"I hate SPFs that leave a white cast. Hate them. But Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen leaves no shine and feels silky to the touch."

- Mirtle Peña-Calderon, People Chica Editor

Supergoop, Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $44, sephora.com

Top Up

"To be honest, I'm very lazy when it comes to reapplying SPF. This mist from an Aussie brand that just launched in the US makes it easy to add sunscreen over makeup."

- Laura Acosta, People Chica Beauty Writer

Naked Sundays, SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist, $28.88, nakedsundays.com

Cult-Favorite

"I am always on the hunt for protection that doesn't leave that dreaded white cast on your face. Black Girl Sunscreen delivers every time."

- Mirtle Peña-Calderon, People Chica Editor

Black Girl Sunscreen, Make It Matte Sunscreen, $21.95, target.com

Glowy Finish

"A classic formula with a hint of shimmer at a great price!"

-Kika Rocha, People en Español's Fashion & Beauty Director

Coppertone, Glow Shimmer SPF 50 Lotion, $9.99, amazon.com

Beach Essential

"Reef-friendly formula that smells amazing, like a day at the beach back home in Miami. Slather this on before a day out in the sun!"

- Laura Acosta, People Chica Beauty Writer

Vacation, Classic Lotion SPF 30, $18, vacation.inc

By Laura Acosta