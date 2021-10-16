Relive The Best Moments of People En Español's Festival En Casa 2021
People En Español's Festival En Casa was a big virtual party. It had musical performances by Marjorie De Sousa and Elysanij, a beauty tutorial with Nuestra Belleza Latina host Alejandra Espinoza, heartfelt chats with telenovela actors and life advise from the iconic Don Francisco.
As in any great #HispanicHeritageMonth celebration, there was also delicious food! Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres shared her recipes for making sorullitos de maíz, carne guisada and a mouthwatering flan de queso with amaretto.
The Puerto Rican actress and author welcomed us in her kitchen and shared her secrets as a gourmet chef. Relive some of the best moments of #FestivalPeopleEnEspañol 2021.
Marjorie De Sousa
Venezuelan telenovela star and singer Marjorie De Sousa performed 'Ni diabla ni santa' with a hypnotizing choreography.
"It doesn't matter what they say about you, always be yourself," she said before performing the song, about self-love and enjoying life to the max without letting other people's opinions affect you.
Powerful Voices
The star of West Side Story and The Prom Ariana Debose; executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas, Niki López opened up about success and their own personal journeys.
These powerful women talked to Mayra Mangal —our Senior Writer, Online Editor and Cohost of People VIP— about some of the challenges they've faced.
There is still a long way for Latinos to be fairly represented on screen. "We are 20 percent of the country [but only] 5 percent of what we see on television and film screens", says Calderón -Kellet. "And of those 5 percent, still largely stereotyped roles."
Niki López emphasized the need for pay equity for Latinas in the television and film industries, while Ariana DeBose shared her experiences as an Afro-Latina performer, and recalled how she landed the coveted role of Anita in Steven Spielberg's new movie West Side Story.
Don Francisco
Our editor-in-chief, Armando Correa, talked to television giant Don Francisco about his new show Reflexiones on CNN En Español. The beloved Chilean TV host, 80, talked about his infinite creativity and gift of renovation. He also recalled some life-changing moments during his 60-year-trajectory in front of the cameras.
Mario Kreutzberger, his real name, talked about the sacrifices he and his family made in his journey to professional success. He opened up about his memoir Con ganas de vivir/ A Desire To Live (which he wrote during the pandemic).
"The end of Sábado Gigante was very tough for me," he says of the popular variety show that made history. Don Francisco also talked about his children, his grandchildren and looking forward to having a great grandchild soon.
Roberto Manrique
Our entertainment editor Carole Joseph talked to Ecuadorian actor and activist Roberto Manrique about his life today. The star of telenovelas like Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Doña Bárbara and Victorinos opened up about his journey of self-love and acceptance.
"There is nothing more important than loving ourselves," Manrique says. The actor recently introduced his boyfriend of seven years, Oliver Ranft, exclusively with People En Español and shared their love story.
Sustainability and protecting the environment is another one of his passions. "We can't ignore this. We all have to give our 100 percent for our planet," says Manrique, the founder of the environmental organization JuntosXLaTierra.
Alejandra Espinoza
Nuestra Belleza Latina host and former NBL queen Alejandra Espinoza had a fascinating chat with our fashion and beauty editor Kika Rocha.
The Mexican star shared her beauty secrets and did a makeup tutorial, showing fans how to contour their face and highlight their best features, among other tricks.
Agents of Change
Our editor Mayra Mangal interviewed Janet Sánchez (the founder of Esposas Militares Hispanas, a nonprofit that offers support to wives of members of the U.S. Armed Forces). She also spoke to Frankie Miranda (the president and CEO of Hispanic Federation and activist in the fight to end hunger), and to immigration reform activist Sarahi Espinoza (the CEO and founder of DREAMers RoadMap).
In this moving panel, these leaders and agents of change discussed what inspired them to serve others, and talk about the calling to make a positive difference in our community.
Guy Ecker
Actor Guy Ecker —the protagonist of the classic Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer—returns to the the small screen in the Telemundo series Parientes a la fuerza. "Even though it's a traditional telenovela, it's also a comedy. I thought it was really fun," says the Brazilian-American star. Ecker spoke to our entertainment editor Carole Joseph about his family life and what it took to make it in this competitive industry.
His character in the new Telemundo series is George Cruz, a man in his fifties, a Hollywood scriptwriter who lives in Los Angeles and has an existential crisis. After his mother's death, he returns to Mexico, where he reconnects with his roots and and finds love in a Mexican woman who is much younger. "He finds his muse, his inspiration and returns to Hollywood with this woman who made him fall in love to start a new life together, but he can't imagine all the madness that's coming after that," he says about the story, airing on October 26th.
Elysanij
Puerto Rican singer Elysanij sang her powerful song 'Mátame'. "This song to me personally means strength, bravery, self-love," she says. "As an artist it means everything to me since I can bring my songs to many people that can hold on to me, awaken, and take action about whatever is harming them."
The young star from La Isla del Encanto —whose real name is Janielys Maldonado— caught everyone's attention with her heartfelt Spanglish version of the Lauryn Hill song 'Killing Me Softly.'