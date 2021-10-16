Relive The Best Moments of People En Español's Festival En Casa 2021

People En Español's Festival En Casa was a big virtual party. It had musical performances by Marjorie De Sousa and Elysanij, a beauty tutorial with Nuestra Belleza Latina host Alejandra Espinoza, heartfelt chats with telenovela actors and life advise from the iconic Don Francisco.

As in any great #HispanicHeritageMonth celebration, there was also delicious food! Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres shared her recipes for making sorullitos de maíz, carne guisada and a mouthwatering flan de queso with amaretto.

The Puerto Rican actress and author welcomed us in her kitchen and shared her secrets as a gourmet chef. Relive some of the best moments of #FestivalPeopleEnEspañol 2021.