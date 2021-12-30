Squid Game, Jake Gyllenhaal And More: 8 of The Best Memes of 2021
Internet memes have a way of turning every situation into something we can all laugh about. From Bernie Sanders becoming an internet sensation to the roasting of Jake Gyllenhaal, here are some of the best memes of 2021.
Red Flags
This hilarious trend allowed everyone to jokingly share some suspicious behaviors that would qualify as a "red flag." People soon took over the internet with red flags, not just about their personal lives, but everything around them.
Bernie Sanders' Mittens
During President Biden's inauguration, the most talked about topic was Bernie Sanders and his mittens. During the ceremony, Sanders could be seen wearing homemade mittens and a thick brown coat because of the cold. Soon after, the internet took it upon itself to add him to a variety of hilarious scenarios.
Oprah: Shocked Edition
Oprah delivered one of the most talked about interviews of the year: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Throughout the interview, she made several ultra relatable facial expressions. Needless to say, the internet took notice.
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala
According to Kardashian, there's "nothing more American" than wearing a T-shirt from head to toe—something her Met Gala look took to heart. The mother-of-four was quickly compared to everything from Harry Potter dementors to characters from American Horror Story.
Facebook Shutdown 2021
On what could be considered Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp's worst day, Twitter rose to the occasion. So did the memes.
Squid Game
The Korean Netflix original captivated audiences with its terrifying premise, but also made for some of the best meme material of the year.
Coronavirus
Just when everyone thought they'd be making it out of the another year of the pandemic without a new variant, Omicron decided to make its star-studded debut.
Jake Gyllenhaal Roast for "All Too Well"
Ten years later, Taylor Swift re-releases her song "All Too Well" from her Red album and ignites a firestorm of memes all geared at famous ex-boyfriend Gyllenhaal.