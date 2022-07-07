8 Lightweight Summer Skin Care Products that'll Keep You Looking Flawless
#HotChicaSummer is heating up and we're feeling it! Finding ways to beat the heat and still look dewy (and not sweaty) is top of mind for everyone. Here are some of our favorite products to make sure your skin stays looking its best without melting under the sun.
Clean Slate
If you sweat more during the summer, make sure your cleanser is properly equipped to handle clogged pores and fight off bacteria with ingredients like salicylic acid.
CeraVe, Renewing Face Wash for Normal Skin with Salicylic Acid, $14.99, target.com
Staple Serum
Balance added oil production without harming your skin's natural barrier with this gentle yet lightly exfoliating PHA serum.
BYOMA, Clarifying Serum, $19.59, target.com
Brightest Skin
While you definitely need SPF before a day in the sun, vitamin C also helps protect your skin from further UV damage.
Incorporating it into your routine during the summer is a great way to prevent and improve dark spots.
Herbivore, Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum, $64, sephora.com
Oily Skin Pick
Keep oilier skin balanced in the heat with this light moisturizer that's also perfect for acne-prone faces.
Community Sixty-Six, Oil Control Moisturizer with Niacinamide, $25, sephora.com
Lightweight Hydration
If your skin is on the drier side, it can be tough to find the right hydrating yet light formula for summer.
We love this gel-like formula that immediately feels soothing on skin.
Yina, Hydracloud Cream, $85, yina.co
Drug Store Find
This affordable staple stands out for its watery texture and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
Neutrogena, Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer, $21.99, target.com
K-Beauty
If you know, you know—some of the best sunscreens come from abroad, and their ultra-light formulas make wearing SPF a breeze.
ISNTREE, Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50, $26, amazon.com
Ultimate Exfoliation
Exfoliating your skin is key during the summer, but you don't have to rely on abrasive scrubs.
Lately, we're loving at-home dermaplaning, which removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz at the same time.
Dermaflash, Luxe+, $199, dermaflash.com