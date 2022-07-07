8 Lightweight Summer Skin Care Products that'll Keep You Looking Flawless

Por Laura Acosta Julio 07, 2022
Credit: Courtesy

#HotChicaSummer is heating up and we're feeling it! Finding ways to beat the heat and still look dewy (and not sweaty) is top of mind for everyone. Here are some of our favorite products to make sure your skin stays looking its best without melting under the sun.

Clean Slate

Credit: Courtesy of Target

If you sweat more during the summer, make sure your cleanser is properly equipped to handle clogged pores and fight off bacteria with ingredients like salicylic acid.

CeraVe, Renewing Face Wash for Normal Skin with Salicylic Acid, $14.99, target.com

Staple Serum

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Balance added oil production without harming your skin's natural barrier with this gentle yet lightly exfoliating PHA serum.

BYOMA, Clarifying Serum, $19.59, target.com

Brightest Skin

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

While you definitely need SPF before a day in the sun, vitamin C also helps protect your skin from further UV damage.

Incorporating it into your routine during the summer is a great way to prevent and improve dark spots.

Herbivore, Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum, $64, sephora.com

Oily Skin Pick

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Keep oilier skin balanced in the heat with this light moisturizer that's also perfect for acne-prone faces.

Community Sixty-Six, Oil Control Moisturizer with Niacinamide, $25, sephora.com

Lightweight Hydration

Credit: Courtesy of Yina

If your skin is on the drier side, it can be tough to find the right hydrating yet light formula for summer.

We love this gel-like formula that immediately feels soothing on skin.

Yina, Hydracloud Cream, $85, yina.co

Drug Store Find

Credit: Courtesy of Target

This affordable staple stands out for its watery texture and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

Neutrogena, Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer, $21.99, target.com

K-Beauty

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you know, you know—some of the best sunscreens come from abroad, and their ultra-light formulas make wearing SPF a breeze.

ISNTREE, Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50, $26, amazon.com

Ultimate Exfoliation

Credit: Courtesy of Dermaflash

Exfoliating your skin is key during the summer, but you don't have to rely on abrasive scrubs.

Lately, we're loving at-home dermaplaning, which removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz at the same time.

Dermaflash, Luxe+, $199, dermaflash.com

