Ball on a Budget: The 10 Best Drugstore Products for Acne-Prone Skin Under $20

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 09, 2022
Don't know where to start with skin care? While the world of actives, acids and acne-fighting ingredients can be confusing, the drugstore is a great place to dive in. People Chica has your back with some of the best budget-friendly options!

Daily Cleanser

Get your skincare routine started with a cleanser that's gentle enough for sensitive skin, yet still targets excess oil.

La Roche-Posay, Purifying Foaming Face Wash, $16.79, target.com

Extra Cleanse

Wearing makeup regularly?

You may need to add an extra step to your skincare routine, like a cleansing water, to make sure none stays behind—it may be clogging your pores!

Garnier, Micellar Cleansing Water, $8.39, target.com

Tone and Clarify

A little toner goes a long way, and it certainly doesn't need to sting.

Try this vegan option that helps reduce blemishes from day one.

Sephora Collection, Clarifying Lotion, $16, sephora.com

Light Hydration

For acne-prone skin, the best daily moisturizer is lightweight and oil-free.

This gel formula is made with brightening niacinamide and calming green tea.

BYOMA, Moisturizing Gel Cream, $15.69, target.com

Essential SPF

Sunscreen is a key part of any skincare routine but finding one that won't irritate acne can be tough.

Thankfully, this mineral-based option offers great protection without clogging pores.

CeraVe, Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen, $15.69, target.com

Oil Control

Looking to enhance your existing routine?

Add in serums with active ingredients like niacinamide and zinc to control oil without losing your natural glow.

The Ordinary, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum, $6.50, sephora.com

Spot Treatment

If you're dealing with the dreaded "maskne," you may want to limit acne treatments to just one area of your face with a touch of salicylic acid.

Clean & Clear, Spot Treatment, $6.99, target.com

Drying Lotion

If you're trying to dramatically reduce the size of a pimple overnight, look no further than this tried and true method that quickly dries it up, making it much easier to cover.

It's a classic for a reason!

Mario Badescu, Drying Lotion, $17, target.com

Stronger Option

Of course, some acne is more stubborn. While you may have heard of retinol for anti-aging, it's also incredible for acne, but can be irritating for sensitive skin.

We recommend a patch test before using and only combining with a nourishing moisturizer.

Differin, Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, $15.59. target.com

Show It Off!

Let's face it—we all get breakouts.

With these cute yellow stars, you can help it heal by letting the hydrocolloid patch do its job while you relax.

Starface, Hydro-Stars, $16.79, target.com

By Laura Acosta