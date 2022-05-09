Ball on a Budget: The 10 Best Drugstore Products for Acne-Prone Skin Under $20
Don't know where to start with skin care? While the world of actives, acids and acne-fighting ingredients can be confusing, the drugstore is a great place to dive in. People Chica has your back with some of the best budget-friendly options!
Daily Cleanser
Get your skincare routine started with a cleanser that's gentle enough for sensitive skin, yet still targets excess oil.
La Roche-Posay, Purifying Foaming Face Wash, $16.79, target.com
Extra Cleanse
Wearing makeup regularly?
You may need to add an extra step to your skincare routine, like a cleansing water, to make sure none stays behind—it may be clogging your pores!
Garnier, Micellar Cleansing Water, $8.39, target.com
Tone and Clarify
A little toner goes a long way, and it certainly doesn't need to sting.
Try this vegan option that helps reduce blemishes from day one.
Sephora Collection, Clarifying Lotion, $16, sephora.com
Light Hydration
For acne-prone skin, the best daily moisturizer is lightweight and oil-free.
This gel formula is made with brightening niacinamide and calming green tea.
BYOMA, Moisturizing Gel Cream, $15.69, target.com
Essential SPF
Sunscreen is a key part of any skincare routine but finding one that won't irritate acne can be tough.
Thankfully, this mineral-based option offers great protection without clogging pores.
CeraVe, Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen, $15.69, target.com
Oil Control
Looking to enhance your existing routine?
Add in serums with active ingredients like niacinamide and zinc to control oil without losing your natural glow.
The Ordinary, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum, $6.50, sephora.com
Spot Treatment
If you're dealing with the dreaded "maskne," you may want to limit acne treatments to just one area of your face with a touch of salicylic acid.
Clean & Clear, Spot Treatment, $6.99, target.com
Drying Lotion
If you're trying to dramatically reduce the size of a pimple overnight, look no further than this tried and true method that quickly dries it up, making it much easier to cover.
It's a classic for a reason!
Mario Badescu, Drying Lotion, $17, target.com
Stronger Option
Of course, some acne is more stubborn. While you may have heard of retinol for anti-aging, it's also incredible for acne, but can be irritating for sensitive skin.
We recommend a patch test before using and only combining with a nourishing moisturizer.
Differin, Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, $15.59. target.com
Show It Off!
Let's face it—we all get breakouts.
With these cute yellow stars, you can help it heal by letting the hydrocolloid patch do its job while you relax.
Starface, Hydro-Stars, $16.79, target.com