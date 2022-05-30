These 7 Celebs Took Our Breath Away at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images For Red Sea International Film Festival

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival showcased some of the most remarkable flicks coming to theaters soon. The festival, which took place from May 17 to 28, featured the most glamorous red carpets and events where our favorite stars and celebs showed us that they still cannes take our breath away!

Shakira

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Colombian songstress showed up in old Hollywood glam with this black plunging dress with a slit.

She shooshed it up with see through opera gloves and diamond accesories.

Georgina Rodríguez

Credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

The model made her first public appearance at the film festival after giving birth to her twins with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eva Longoria

The actress, producer and entrepreneur showed off her stunning figure in this asymmetric cut-out dress from Mônot. 

Deepika Padukone

The Indian actress stunned with all her outfits during the two-week festival, however, she shone in this white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Anne Hathaway

The actress wore this fun and jovial Gucci look as one of her daytime outfits at the star-studded event.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images For Red Sea International Film Festival

The Brazilian model wore a gown by Elie Saab to the "Celebration of Women in Film Gala."

Christina Aguilera

The songstress wowed with a dramatic black dress that featured diamond serpents wrapped around her forearms and a deep cleavage. 

