These 7 Celebs Took Our Breath Away at the 75th Cannes Film Festival
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival showcased some of the most remarkable flicks coming to theaters soon. The festival, which took place from May 17 to 28, featured the most glamorous red carpets and events where our favorite stars and celebs showed us that they still cannes take our breath away!
Shakira
The Colombian songstress showed up in old Hollywood glam with this black plunging dress with a slit.
She shooshed it up with see through opera gloves and diamond accesories.
Georgina Rodríguez
The model made her first public appearance at the film festival after giving birth to her twins with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Eva Longoria
The actress, producer and entrepreneur showed off her stunning figure in this asymmetric cut-out dress from Mônot.
Deepika Padukone
The Indian actress stunned with all her outfits during the two-week festival, however, she shone in this white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Anne Hathaway
The actress wore this fun and jovial Gucci look as one of her daytime outfits at the star-studded event.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The Brazilian model wore a gown by Elie Saab to the "Celebration of Women in Film Gala."
Christina Aguilera
The songstress wowed with a dramatic black dress that featured diamond serpents wrapped around her forearms and a deep cleavage.