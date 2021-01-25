Bernie Sanders Turns His Meme Into a Sweatshirt for Charity 

Senator Bernie Sanders, dressed in a warm coat and fuzzy brown mittens, went viral last week when he was photographed looking less than excited about attending the presidential inauguration. Never one to not think ahead, the politician's team put the popular meme on a crewneck sweatshirt, and all of the proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels programs in the senator's home state of Vermont.

According to the campaign store website, the sweatshirt is currently sold out "due to overwhelming demand," and those lucky enough to score one could wait up to eight weeks for it to arrive.

Image zoom Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Age Well, one of the largest providers of Meals on Wheels in Vermont, shared their reaction to the support of the charity. "BLOWN AWAY by the support for our Meals on Wheels program," they tweeted, along with a link to their organization. "The sweatshirt may be sold out but you can still support Meals on Wheels."

The group also said there has been a 30 to 40 percent increase in need for meal programs since the pandemic began, and that any donations will make a big difference.

Age Well CEO Jane Catton told WCAX: "On behalf of all of the area agencies on aging and our partners in the community who help us provide meal services, this is a tremendous gift and we couldn't be more grateful."