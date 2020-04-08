Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. "Today I am suspending my campaign," he wrote on Twitter. "But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on." He then addressed supporters in a live video from Burlington, Vermont. "I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth," he said, noting that a "path toward victory is virtually impossible" because of his current delegate count. "Please know that I do not make this decision lightly," he continued. "If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign."

Sanders also acknowledged supporters who'd hoped he would take his fight for the nomination all the way to the Democratic National Convention in the summer, promising that he would stay on the ballot in the remaining primary contests so that he can leverage support for his platforms. "We have never been just a campaign," he said. "We are a grassroots, multiracial, multigenerational movement which has always believed that real change never comes from the top on down but always from the bottom on up."

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a supporter of Sanders who worked for his campaign in 2016, tweeted her thanks to the senator following his announcement. "Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States," she wrote. "Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you."

Sanders also said that he would support former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the presumptive nominee for the Democratic nomination. "Standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history," he said. "And we will fight to elect strong progressives at every level of government from Congress to the school board."