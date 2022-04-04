10 Beauty Products with Clean, Naturally-Derived Ingredients You Need in Your Arsenal
Mother Earth is bountiful and is a great provider for everything you could need in order to pamper your skin! From seed oils to fruit oils—and everything in-between—complete your top-to-bottom beauty routine with these 10 efficient, effective and nature-inspired products.
Multitasking Stick
The botanical oils and oats in this product help cleanse and remove impurities in the skin. The pumpkin seed enzymes gently exfoliate, while the hyaluronic acid paired with natural antioxidants moisturize and protect skin all day long.
Frances Prescott Tri-Balm, $65, bergdorfgoodman.com
Your Best Face
This oil blend contains a collection of cold pressed seed, nut and fruit oils like Rosehip seed oil and Sea Buckthorn Berry Oil.
Every oil was selected for their ability to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and scars, protect against environmental stress, encourage cellular regeneration and heal damaged skin.
Linné Botanicals Repair Face Oil, $78, linnebotanicals.com
Healthy Touch-Up
A choiceful combination of natural ingredients like hydrating coconut water, citrus oil and flaxseeds oil allows this lightweight conditioning mist to give your coils an invigorating refresh without weighing them down. Achieve bouncing and shinning natural curls instantly!
Maui Moisture Gentle & Lightweight Flaxseed Curl Defining Mist, $7.09, mauimoisture.com
Renewed Complexion
This cleansing powder is great for oily, congested skin. The pink kaolin clay helps rid the skin of excess sebum and impurities, while antioxidant-rich raspberry and grape seed oils help keep skin radiant.
Seed Phytonutrients Purifying Facial Cleansing Powder, $28, seedphytonutrients.com
Silky Hug
Argan and prickly pear seed oils take center stage in this luxurious formula that replenishes and restores your skin. The lux scents emanating from this body serum will take you on a trip to the beautiful and vibrant Morocco from the comfort of your home.
Kahina Giving Beauty Fez Body Serum, $98, kahina-givingbeauty.com
Calm and Nurtured
The formula in this plant-based milk serum utilizes the seed, root, leaf, petal and fruit of potent traditional plant remedies such as White Lily, Mountain Arnica and Milk Thistle. This serum is a great ally for soothing sensitive skin.
Tammy Fender Plant Milk Serum, $130, tammyfender.com
Tropical Kiss
Nourish your lips with a blend of Mango Seed Butter, Lime Oil, Avocado Oil and Vitamin E for a softer and more plush feeling lips.
Ciaté London Mango & Lime Burst Hydrating Lip Oil, $16, us.ciatelondon.com
Awaken Your Look
Green Tree Extract and Coffee seeds help reduce inflammation, dark circles and fine lines, while retaining moisture in the delicate area around the eyes.
Orvos Satin Eye Gel Cream, $110, orvosskinscience.com
Dry Skin Savior
Ideal for sensitive skin, this rich, dewy mask takes care of irritated skin thanks to its soothing grape water, repairing centella asiatica extract and nourishing jojoba oil.
Caudalíe Vinosource-Hydra Moisturizing Mask, $39, caudalie.com
Pure Hydration
This vegan whipped moisturizer—powered by nutrient-rich ingredients like Babassu seed oil—weightlessly hydrates, smooths & gives the appearance of firmer-looking skin.
Tarte Cosmetics Baba Bomb, $39, tartecosmetics.com