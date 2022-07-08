Salsa, merengue, bachata and el perreo—science says we need to be doing more of it and here's why.

4 Reasons Why We All Need to Be Bailando More Every Day

Latinos can all agree on one thing—dancing can be better for the soul than a bowl of chicken noodle soup.

Whether it's salsa, merengue or reggaeton, there is something that seeps into our bodies and awakens the soul.

Turns out there's a reason for that; dancing has a myriad of benefits that are not only great for your physical health but also your mental well-being.

Cheerful multi-ethnic friends dancing in back yard during party celebration Credit: Getty Images / Maskot

Keeps Mind Sharp

Not only does dancing help out those body muscles, it also helps improve your overall brain function.

According to Elite Dance Studio, learning a new dance activates the memory center of the brain, something that can aid the brain in fighting things like dementia and Alzheimer's.

Puts You in a Good Mood

Who can stay mad when they hear their favorite song being played over the speakers?

CalmSage explains that dancing has the power to get people in a better mood as it pumps your body with happy hormones (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins).

Friends dancing at nightclub Credit: Getty Images / Robert Daly

Raises Your Confidence

The more you dance, the more confident you'll feel as you give into the vibes, energy and rhythms being played.

With the influx of happy hormones, folks who experience things like anxiety and depression may be aided in overcoming their intense and sometimes debilitating feelings, CalmSage notes.

Hispanic Group Dance Fitness Class Credit: Getty Images / FatCamera

Improves Physical Health

Everyone knows that movement is an important aspect of health.