5 things you didn’t know about the newest Latino Senator-elect, Ben Ray Luján

Luján's win in last night's U.S. senate race in New Mexico will bring the total of Latino senators in Congress to five.

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján won his senate race in New Mexico and will become the fifth U.S. Senator elected to Congress. Luján, who gave up his seat in the House to run, won against Republican Mark Ronchetti, a television meteorologist.

With his win, he will join an elite group of Latinos in the Senate: Republicans Marco Rubio, of Florida, and Ted Cruz, of Texas; and Democrats Bob Menéndez, of New Jersey, and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada —who made history in 2017 as the first Latina elected to the Senate.

"Thank you, New Mexico! Tonight, our campaign showed that people power can elect the son of an ironworker and a public school employee to the Senate," Luján tweeted about his win. "I'm grateful for every vote we earned — and no matter who you voted for, it will be my honor to work for you in the Senate."

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández is leading in the race to fill the House seat Luján left behind. If she wins, she would make history as the first Latina to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. "Congratulations to our new Senator, @benraylujan!" Fernandez tweeted. "Our incredible leader from the North will now move to serve our state in the Senate. A win for all New Mexicans."

Before Luján started his political career, he grew up in Nambé, New Mexico, the youngest child of Carmen and Ben Luján. Here's more you need to know about him:

Born into politics

His father, Ben Luján, went into politics in 1970 when he was elected to the Santa Fe County Commission. In 1975, he was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives, where he served as Majority Whip and Speaker of the House. His mother is a retired administrator with the Pojoaque Valley School System.

Public Regulation Commission

Following in his father's footsteps, he was elected to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission in November 2004. He represented PRC District 3, which encompasses Northeastern, North Central, and Central New Mexico. He also served as chairman of the PRC in 2005, 2006, and 2007, and ended his term in 2008. During his time there, he helped to increase the Renewable Portfolio Standard in New Mexico that requires utilities to use 20 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2020. Luján also required utilities to diversify their renewable use to include solar, wind and biomass.

The House of Representatives

After ending his term in the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, Luján ran to replace U.S. Representative Tom Udall in the state's 3rd Congressional district. He faced Republican Dan East and Independent Carol Miller, and won with 57% of the votes.

The U.S. Senate

In 2019, Luján announced he was running once again to replace Udall, who had moved on to the Senate and was retiring. He faced and won against Mark Ronchetti.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus