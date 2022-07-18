Here Comes Mrs. Affleck! All the Details from Jennifer López and Ben Affleck's Intimate Vegas Ceremony
Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are officially husband and wife! Three months after announcing their engagement, the lovers wed in Clark County, Nevada in an intimate ceremony. Here are all the details!
A Love Story 18 Years Into the Making
After their breakup in 2004, it seemed like Bennifer had gone their separate ways forever. However, they shocked the world when they got back together last year.
Second Chances
In an interview with People, López shared what made this time around so different, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."
¿El Anillo Pa' Cuando?
It didn't take long for Affleck to put a ring on it. The actor surprised JLo with a romantic bubble bath proposal in April 2022, she shared on her newsletter.
"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she wrote. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."
Wedding Jitters
Just before their ceremony at A Little White Chapel on Saturday, the singer and actress was excited before marrying her love. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she later wrote on her newsletter.
Something Old
López revealed one of her wedding dresses for the ceremony had been saved for years waiting for this occasion. In a video shared by Chris Appleton, her hairstylist, she explained "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day." JLo also wore a lace dress from Zuhair Murad Couture's 2023 bridal couture line.
Happily Ever After
The happy bride couldn't wait to share the details of her wedding and her newlywed bliss on her newsletter. We are elated for them both!
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."
Adding, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," the Marry Me actress said. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for."
Mrs. Affleck
The morning after, JLo looked like the happiest person on the planet, flaunting her wedding ring. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to http://OnTheJLo.com for all the deets," she wrote on Instagram.