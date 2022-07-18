It didn't take long for Affleck to put a ring on it. The actor surprised JLo with a romantic bubble bath proposal in April 2022, she shared on her newsletter.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she wrote. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."