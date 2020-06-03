Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Join Black Lives Matter Protests

The couple was seen in Venice, California marching with protesters.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas joined the many celebrities who have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter protests. On Tuesday, they were seen marching alongside California residents supporting the fight to save the First Baptist Church of Venice, a historically Black church, from demolition. Affleck held up two signs, one of which read, "Save First Baptist Church of Venice" and a smaller one that read, "Black Lives Matter."

De Armas also took part in #BlackoutTuesday, the social media campaign dedicated to lifting Black voices while refraining from self-promotion.

Affleck also participated in the initiative. "Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action," he wrote.