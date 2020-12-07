Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Moving in Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are once again taking their relationship to the next level. According to People, the actress has moved into Affleck's Los Angeles home after placing her Venice, California, home on the market.

The news comes shortly after they were seen shopping together in Los Angeles the day before Thanksgiving. The couple had been doing reshoots for their film Deep Water in New Orleans, but returned to L.A. to celebrate the holiday with Affleck's three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and de Armas have been linked since early this year after they met filming Deep Water. After wrapping the shoot, the two were seen on a trip to the actress's native Cuba, where they were seen interacting with local fans. They later took a romantic vacation to Costa Rica.

De Armas later confirmed their relationship in April, when she shared photos of the pair spending time together for her 32nd birthday.