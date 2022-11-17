Cinnamon, Spice and Everything Vodka Makes this Cocktail Recipe a Thanksgiving Favorite

Sip on this grapefruit cinnamon smash cocktail this holiday season for smooth sailing on celebrating.
Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 17, 2022
Anuncio

If you're looking for a crowd favorite to grace your holiday parties, say hello to this Grapefruit Cinnamon Smash cocktail.

Courtesy of our friends at Belvedere Vodka, this cocktail features fresh grapefruit, a kick of cinnamon, and lemon juice freshness.

¡Disfruta!

Credit: Courtesy of Belvedere Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. of Belvedere Vodka
  • ¼ ruby red grapefruit, cubed
  • 2 dashes of ground cinnamon
  • 0.75 oz of lemon juice
  • 0.75 oz of simple syrup
  • 2-3 dashes of bitters

Directions:

  1. In a mixing glass, muddle the grapefruit chunks with lemon juice and simple syrup.
  2. Add the Belvedere Vodka, ground cinnamon and bitters.
  3. Top with ice and shake vigorously for a good count to 10, strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a thin grapefruit slice.
    • Por Karla Montalván
    © Copyright People en Español. Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com