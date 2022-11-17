Cinnamon, Spice and Everything Vodka Makes this Cocktail Recipe a Thanksgiving Favorite
Sip on this grapefruit cinnamon smash cocktail this holiday season for smooth sailing on celebrating.
If you're looking for a crowd favorite to grace your holiday parties, say hello to this Grapefruit Cinnamon Smash cocktail.
Courtesy of our friends at Belvedere Vodka, this cocktail features fresh grapefruit, a kick of cinnamon, and lemon juice freshness.
Credit: Courtesy of Belvedere Vodka
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. of Belvedere Vodka
- ¼ ruby red grapefruit, cubed
- 2 dashes of ground cinnamon
- 0.75 oz of lemon juice
- 0.75 oz of simple syrup
- 2-3 dashes of bitters
Directions:
- In a mixing glass, muddle the grapefruit chunks with lemon juice and simple syrup.
- Add the Belvedere Vodka, ground cinnamon and bitters.
- Top with ice and shake vigorously for a good count to 10, strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a thin grapefruit slice.