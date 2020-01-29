Twins Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant and will deliver their babies less than two weeks apart! The WWE divas, beauty moguls and stars of Total Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about this exciting news. The Mexican American sisters, 36, say this wasn’t something they ever imagined, but are thrilled to become moms at the same time. “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Nikki assures it took her by surprise. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it,” she admits.

gettyimages-1165954460.jpg

Brie already has 2-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband, pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, while Nikki will become a first-time mom with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. “I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki recalls. “I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said ‘pregnant,’ I had to sit down for a second.”

gettyimages-1161522418.jpg

The couple got engaged during a romantic getaway to Paris in November. Nikki and WWE star and actor John Cena ended their engagement in 2018, and she found love again with Artem, whom she met while they were both contestants on Dancing With the Stars in 2017.

The twins — who return to the small screen this spring in the new season of Total Bellas — told PEOPLE they are having the same pregnancy symptoms. “We have definitely felt better in our lives,” says Brie. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we’ve been super nauseous.” Nikki adds: “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day, and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying.” She also gets craving for fries and ketchup. “Anything healthy, honestly, sounds disgusting,” Nikki admits.

gettyimages-1166141020.jpg

The sisters feel blessed to be sharing this moment. “Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” says Nikki. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”