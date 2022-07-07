Belinda Shocks Fans With This On-Stage Kiss in Madrid

The Spanish Mexican artist has taken a whole new direction in her life after her break-up with Christian Nodal.

Just months after her breakup with Christian Nodal, Belinda has started a new life in her native Spain and it looks like she's exploring new romantic territories.

On July 6, the singer was invited to perform at one of Madrid's Pride 2022 concerts at Plaza Pedro Zerolo.

As she took the stage with actress Lola Rodríguez and drag queen Valentina, what came next shocked fans and spectators.

Belinda Credit: Photo by David Benito/Getty Images

As the "Dopamina" vocalist showcased a melody of her greatest hits at the event, she sealed the deal by making out with both Rodríguez and Valentina.

The sultry moment received a standing ovation from the crowd. Belinda, charismatic as always, sent an "I love you" to her fans and assistants.

After the event, all three of them shared photos and videos on their social media showcasing how much they enjoyed their time together and how the party continued post-concert.

On Instagram, Valentina shared an image alongside Belinda on her stories, writing "With my new friend, Belinda."

While in Madrid, the actress has been diving into her professional life filming Bienvenidos a Edén—where she is sharing the screen with Rodríguez—recording music and assisting on television and radio.