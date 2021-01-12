Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will co-star as the iconic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the new production.

Everything to Know About the Being the Ricardos Movie

Being the Ricardos, a new Amazon Studios film, will tell the story of iconic couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Australian actress Nicole Kidman will play Lucy and Spanish star Javier Bardem will play Desi, Deadline reports. Aaron Sorkin will be writing and directing the ambitious project, inspired by the life of the beloved TV and real-life couple, famous for their 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.

Cuban American actor, musician, and producer Arnaz, who played Ricky Ricardo on the show, broke barriers as one of few Latino characters on screen and made conga music popular in the United States with his band the Desi Arnaz Orchestra.

Being the Ricardos will be "set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming — when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage."

Although they made audiences laugh with their fun adventures as a happy couple on the show, their real-life marriage had its ups and downs. Ball and Arnaz tied the knot in 1940 and Ball filed for divorce in 1944; they reconciled but she filed again in 1960. The American actress, who made history as one of the first women to run a television studio and triumph as a comedian, described her marriage to Arnaz at times as a "nightmare."

The power couple founded Desilu Productions, which produced I Love Lucy as well as other hit shows like Mission: Impossible and Star Trek. They had two children together. The film will explore both worlds: their love story on screen as well as the one that happened off-camera.

The film has been in development for years, with Cate Blanchett previously rumored as a candidate to play Ball.

