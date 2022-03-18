Four weeks after the release of their first song together, they have ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart.

Becky G and Karol G Rise to Top of Billboard Latin Chart With Their Female Anthem "Mamiii"

Karol G and Becky G are proving once again who the true mamis are.

The G's, who released their first single together, "Mamiii," have taken the top spot on topped the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay.

Before taking the No. 1 spot, they had debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest charting entry to date and setting a record for both artist's highest debut of the week.

Additionally, the hit song ranked at No. 7 on the Billboard's Global 200 singles chart in February.

Per Billboard, the song had been sitting in the No. 3 spot on the chart when it jumped into the leading spot.

The song is at No. 4 on Latin Digital Songs Sales and Latin Streaming Songs, where it has reigned over the spot for the last four weeks.

The video for "Mamiii" has not yet been released, however Karol G spoke to the publication at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she won the "Rule Breaker" award, about the process of filming the video and how much fun the G's had while making music together.

"While we were doing the video we took a lot of tequila shots because, you know, she's Mexican, I'm Colombian, we love tequila too," she explained.

The female anthem has been ruling the charts since its release, breaking Apple Music records and topping Spotify Global's record by becoming the first all-female Latin collaboration to reach the Spotify Top 10 Global chart.

In anticipation of the upcoming video, Becky G has been teasing fans on TikTok by practicing her vocals.

She revealed, "Let's break it down! Recording vocals for my songs is one of my favorite parts of making music. Every detail, stacked vocal, harmony, adlib takes me somewhere. We always have the most fun!"