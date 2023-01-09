Becky G’s Empower Me line is all about embracing and enhancing your inner confidence.

Becky G wears shade Rojo Azul from the new Empower Me collection.

Since its launch in 2021, Treslúce Beauty has been one of our go-to's for Latina-owned cosmetics.

As another creative outlet for Becky G, the makeup brand filled with bold colors and radiant hues takes inspiration from her Mexican roots and childhood in Inglewood, California.

Now, the #ChicaBoss is expanding her product range to include a new collection devoted to helping others feel empowered through beauty.

"Like everything we launch, this collection was inspired by the boldness of our Latinidad first and foremost as well as the natural confidence that shines from within when you apply a standout lip," Becky G shares with People Chica.

"The Empower Me Collection was created to widen the ways you can get creative with lipstick and lip liner," she explains. "Not only do they come in matching shades, but the dual-sided lip liner features a deeper tone so you can add depth and nail down my signature, ómbre pout."

For the singer, born Rebecca Gomez, empowerment relies on being genuine and true to herself.

"I feel the most empowered when I'm aligned with my roots and the things and people that make me feel the most me. There's so much beauty in authenticity," she reveals.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Becky G revealed Treslúce was born from a "lifelong obsession and passion for makeup," which included learning from her own mamá and doing her own makeup early on in her singing career.

"Doing my makeup was a very personal time for me to ground and connect with myself before going on stage in front of thousands of people," she adds.

The new collection includes six shades of Empower Me Matte Lipsticks and Draw the Línea Dual-Sided Lip Liners, all richly pigmented, cruelty-free, and infused with ingredients derived from Mexico like mango butter and nopal.