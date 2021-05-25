Becky G has been very busy these days with new singles, a fashion collaboration with PrettyLittleThing and now a song in the upcoming animated film Spirit Untamed, which is a sequel to the 2002 Oscar-nominated movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

This latest installment tells the story of Lucky Prescott —voiced by Isabela Merced— who grew up without a mother and goes to live with her father, who must now deal with his free-spirited daughter.

When asked to participate in the movie's soundtrack, Becky G didn't hesitate. "I really loved the original Spirit movie, so when my manager called and asked [me] about being a part of the soundtrack I said 'absolutely,'" the 24 year-old artist tells People CHICA. "It was a no-brainer for me!"

Becky G's new song "You Belong" tackles the relationship between moms and daughters that is explored in the film. In it, Lucky has the same fearless and rule-breaking spirit as her late mother, Milagro Navarro, who is voiced by Eiza González. "It was incredible to work alongside such talented songwriters and producers," the "Sin pijama" star adds. "The message of the movie is so universal. Whether you watched the original Spirit movie —or if this is your introduction to the Spirit world— it's a story about the deep connection between mothers and daughters. My mom is my best friend. So for me, this song is so heartfelt, and I'm so excited for everyone to enjoy it."

Though she is in her element mic in hand, Becky G sees acting roles in her future. "I absolutely love the film/TV world. It's something I've enjoyed being a part of in the past, so I'm definitely making it a priority to get more involved and going for roles that genuinely mean something to me," she says.

Despite her busy schedule, Becky G isn't showing signs of stopping in 2021. "I'm always working on my music. I have a song now with my sister Natti Natasha called "RamPamPam" and another one that will be released on June 3rd with El Alfa called 'Fulanito,'" she shares. "Also, I'm working on really exciting brand partnerships and can't wait to start sharing a few up-and-coming projects with my fans that I'm developing on my own."