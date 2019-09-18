Celebrating Becky G's Amazing Style Evolution

SHINING BRIGHT
Becky G will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the Latin AMAs, airing October 17 on Telemundo. The Mexican American singer (here at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards) will also be performing, so tune in! We take a look at her amazing style evolution from “Becky From the Block” to today.
LITTLE BECKY
A teen Becky G attends Kids Helping Kids in 2012 in Studio City, California.
TEEN STAR
At the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2014 rockin red lipstick.
CATCH THIS KISS
Trying a new look with golden curls at an event at the Versace mansion in 2015 in Miami Beach.
GODDESS IN GREEN
Wearing green contact lenses at a Latin Grammy afterparty in 2016 in Las Vegas.
ALL GROWN UP
Rehearsing with Bad Bunny for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. With their duet “Mayores,” Becky G let everyone know she was ready to show a sexier, more grown-up side.
MYSTERIOUS BEAUTY
In braids and a slinky black dress at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.
BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!
In 2018 at the Latin American Music Awards turning heads on the red carpet with her blond hair.
TRENDSETTER
At Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards in 2018 looking casual yet chic.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Showing her sporty and fun personality at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2019.
GLAM QUEEN
Supporting a good cause in 2019 at the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection’ event in New York City.
PRETTY IN PINK
At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April, posing for the paparazzi.