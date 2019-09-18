Celebrating Becky G's Amazing Style Evolution

By Lena Hansen
September 18, 2019 03:48 PM
Becky G is getting the Extraordinary Evolution award at the Latin AMAs. We take a look back at the Mexican American star's transformation from her Disney Channel and "Becky From the Block" days to today.
Empezar galería

1 de 13

SHINING BRIGHT

(Photo by Image Group LA/DISNEY CHANNEL via Getty Images)

Becky G will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the Latin AMAs, airing October 17 on Telemundo. The Mexican American singer (here at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards) will also be performing, so tune in! We take a look at her amazing style evolution from “Becky From the Block” to today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 13

LITTLE BECKY

(Photo by Ari Perilstein/WireImage)

A teen Becky G attends Kids Helping Kids in 2012 in Studio City, California.

3 de 13

TEEN STAR

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

At the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2014 rockin red lipstick.

Advertisement

4 de 13

CATCH THIS KISS

(Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage)

Trying a new look with golden curls at an event at the Versace mansion in 2015 in Miami Beach.

5 de 13

GODDESS IN GREEN

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin)

Wearing green contact lenses at a Latin Grammy afterparty in 2016 in Las Vegas.

6 de 13

ALL GROWN UP

(Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo)

Rehearsing with Bad Bunny for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. With their duet “Mayores,” Becky G let everyone know she was ready to show a sexier, more grown-up side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 13

MYSTERIOUS BEAUTY

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

In braids and a slinky black dress at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.

8 de 13

BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!

(Photo by: Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In 2018 at the Latin American Music Awards turning heads on the red carpet with her blond hair.

9 de 13

TRENDSETTER

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

At Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards in 2018 looking casual yet chic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 13

MAJOR LEAGUE

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Showing her sporty and fun personality at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2019. 

11 de 13

GLAM QUEEN

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)

Supporting a good cause in 2019 at the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection’ event in New York City.

12 de 13

PRETTY IN PINK

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April, posing for the paparazzi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Lo más popular en Chica

Todos los temas en Chica

Advertisement
EDIT POST