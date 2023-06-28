The singer-actress, who made People en Español's Los 50 más bellos list, talks about life, self-love, and her "growth" over the last year.

Becky G on Being an "Advocate for Authenticity" and Embracing Her "True Self"

Becky G is a warrior who understands that tapping into her "authenticity" and "loving" herself are her biggest assets.

The singer-actress, who made it onto People en Español's Los 50 más bellos #LosGuerreros list, tells the publication that what makes her "feel beautiful is embracing my authenticity and loving myself for who I am."

She adds, "It's about accepting my flaws and celebrating my unique qualities. Beauty, to me, is not just about physical appearance but also about inner strength, confidence, and kindness. It's about being comfortable in my own skin and spreading positivity to others."

This belief has helped guide the "Chanel" singer through the curveballs life has thrown in her direction.

Becky adds, "This year has been a major growth journey for me. I've faced some tough situations, but I've learned to handle them with grace and not lose sight of who I am. And let me tell you, that's an empowering feeling. I'm proud of the way I've navigated through it all."

This deep rooted sense of self has been the source from where the singer pulls from and helps her "power" through the day.

"Love is a beautiful and complex journey, and everyone's story is unique. While I can't speak directly to someone else's personal experiences, I believe that love has the power to heal and transform," she tells People en Español.

Becky continues, "But nothing is more important than the love you have for yourself and your family. That is the cornerstone of my life and the touchstone that gives me strength and power every day."

The "Arranca" singer wants to remind fans that they should always be "proud of who they are" and follow "their dreams."

"There's something important I want people to know about me—I'm not just an artist, but also an advocate for authenticity and embracing your true self. I believe in breaking barriers and defying societal expectations," the vocalist says.

"I want to encourage everyone to be proud of who they are and to never be afraid to chase their dreams. It's okay to be different, to stand out, and to be unapologetically yourself. Embrace your uniqueness because that's what makes you special," Becky asserts.

The singer also believes that it's important to use whatever platform you have to push positivity into the world.