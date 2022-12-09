Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are Officially Engaged!

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have hit a new gol in their relationship—they are engaged!

The singer-songwriter and soccer star announced they are getting hitched on December 9 via Instagram in a photo where Lletget can be seen down on one knee as he asked the Mexican Mamiii to marry him while a beautiful sunset served as the perfect backdrop.

"Our spot forever. 🤍," they captioned the photo, where fans shared their good wishes for the happy couple.

"MY HEART!!!!!!! i'm so happy for you babe ❤️," one fan wrote. "YESSSSS!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH AGHHHHH," added actress Leslie Grace.

The couple, who have been dating since January 2016, have become fan favorites throughout the years for the tenderness and support they show each other. Lletget was featured in Becky G's "My Man" music video in 2020.

In 2021, they navigated difficult post-pandemic moments together, taking a family trip to Disney World, celebrating wins in Vegas and more.

In several shots, fans of the Face to Face With Becky G host can see how she is brimming with love alongside her now-fiancée, who has captured her heart.

"Hanging on extra tight these days… This year has hands down been one of the hardest years of our lives. The losses & challenges have come with hard work we've both shown up for whole heartedly," she said in a post in December 2021 where the couple was captured in a warm embrace while aboard a boat.

The soccer player of Argentinian descent shared a heartfelt message on social media for the singer and actress in 2021 on their five-year anniversary.