The "Sin Pijama" artist joined her boyfriend and family for a dream-like tour of Disneyland.

Becky G and Her Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Spotted Having a Blast in The Most Magical Place in The World

Becky G is making dreams come true in 2022.

The singer, along with her family and soccer player boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, took some time to visit the House of Mouse.

The Mexican American actress took to Instagram to share some highlights from a recent trip to Disneyland—where she and her beau could be seen making memories that will last for a lifetime.

"No hay palabras para describir lo que significan estos momentos para mi 💜 Disney Dump," she captioned the carousel post.

In several shots, fans of the Face to Face With Becky G host can see how she is brimming with love alongside her boyfriend, who has captured her heart.

"Hanging on extra tight these days… This year has hands down been one of the hardest years of our lives. The losses & challenges have come with hard work we've both shown up for whole heartedly," she said in December 2021 in a post where the couple was captured in a warm embrace while aboard a boat.

She continued, "With the new year on the horizon and big changes coming soon I just wanted to take a moment to say I am so proud of us… We're a team. 💙 Thankful for this."