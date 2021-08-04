The couple shared images of their romantic celebration after Sunday's US Men's National Team Concacaf Gold Cup win.

Becky G is showing up as boyfriend Sebastian Lletget's greatest cheerleader to celebrate the US Men's National Soccer Team Concacaf Gold Cup win, Vegas-style.

The award-winning Mexican American singer and the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder were photographed in bed with the Concacaf Gold Cup —and eating breakfast in Vegas on an Instagram post shared by Becky G on Tuesday.

"A celebratory threesome and breakfast of champs," she wrote on the post. "What happens in Vegas ends up on the internet."

The US Men's National Soccer Team beat Mexico 1-0 during the Concacaf Gold Cup Final on Sunday night. Lletget rushed over to Becky G on the field after the big win, and the couple was recorded sharing a passionate kiss and hug.

"The love of my life is a champion, again," Becky G wrote on the video recording she posted on her Instagram feed. Lletget responded in the comments with: "One of my favorite moments ever."

The couple has been dating since January 2016 and have become fan favorites throughout the years for their tenderness and support of each other's successes. Lletget was featured in Becky G's "My Man" music video in 2020.

The Argentinian soccer player shared a heartfelt dedication on social media for the singer and actress earlier this year during their five-year anniversary.